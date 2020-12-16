Former Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce is in line to take over from Slaven Bilic at West Bromwich Albion.

The Croat is struggling with his side after their promotion from the Championship.

Bilic and West Brom had limped over the line to seal their return to the Premier League but after 13 games of the season they sit in 19th, having claimed just seven points all season.

Pressure has been mounting on Bilic and emerging reports this morning claim that the club are planning on replacing him with the 66-year-old Allardyce.

As well as the teams mentioned above, Allardyce has held a host of management jobs – the likes of West Ham and Newcastle United, a fleeting spell in charge of England before later spells at Palace and Everton.

A revered manager and one who’s been linked with most every vacant job this season, Allardyce could well be the new Baggies boss by the end of the year.

He’s made his name as a relegation escapist.

His work at Sunderland showed his ability to do such things – managing 31 games over the course of the 2015/16 season, he won nine of those to keep Sunderland in the Premier League.

Now it looks like he’ll attempt to recreate the same with West Brom. Another tall order for the one-time England boss but if anyone has the expertise to do so, it’s Allardyce.