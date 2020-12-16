In-demand Ross County man Ross Stewart has had interest from England, according to a report by the Daily Record.

Football League sides such as Rotherham United, MK Dons, Shrewsbury Town and Fleetwood Town have all been ‘interested’ in luring him down to England.

Stewart, who is 24 years old, is a wanted man going into the upcoming January transfer window and Ross County are facing a real battle to keep hold of him.

Aberdeen and Dundee United are tussling with each other to land him on a pre-contract agreement this winter.

He has been a key player for the Staggies over the past couple of years and has scored 28 goals in 78 appearances for them in all competitions to date.

Stuart Kettlewell’s side are vulnerable to losing him though as he is out of contract at the end of the season, which has alerted a host of clubs.

The Scotsman started his career at Albion Rovers and scored 12 goals in 25 games for them in the Scottish League One to earn a move to St. Mirren in 2017.

He went onto play 21 times for the Buddies, chipping in with three goals, and was also loaned out to Alloa Athletic during his time in Paisley.

Ross County then swooped to sign him in 2018 and he has since been a key player for them, helping them win promotion from the Scottish Championship in his first year.

It will be interesting to see if Rotherham, MK Dons or Shrewsbury make a move for him next month.

