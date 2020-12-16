Hull City boss Grant McCann says George Honeyman was left out of the game last night due to injury, as per BBC Humberside Sport.

The midfielder has a hamstring injury that he sustained in the Tigers’ defeat to Shrewsbury Town last weekend.

Eyebrows were raised when it was announced he wasn’t in the squad for their game against Blackpool last night. However, McCann’s men are hoping he is back for their match against Portsmouth on Friday.

“George Honeyman has felt his hamstring after the game against Shrewsbury,” McCann said: “I don’t think it’s anything bad, just a bit of stiffness and tightness.

“He trained yesterday but dropped out of training. We thought he’d made it ok but no.”

Honeyman, who is 26 years old, has impressed for Hull in League One this season and has played a part in their rise to the top of the division.

He joined the club in 2019 from Sunderland, where he had previously spent his whole career to date, but struggled to make an impression last season as the Tigers were relegated from the Championship.

Nevertheless, Honeyman has since become a key player for the Yorkshire side in the third tier and they will want him back from the sidelines as soon as possible.

They missed him last night as they were defeated 3-2 at Bloomfield Road. The visitors thought they’d snatched a late equaliser through Reece Burke, only for the Tangerines to win it in stoppage time.

In other Hull news, Keane Lewis-Potter was left out of the starting line-up last night as he is yet to agree a new contract, as covered by The72.

Do Hull miss Honeyman last night?