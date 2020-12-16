Derby County host promotion-chasing Swansea City on Wednesday night as they look to build on their current run of form to help them get out of the relegation battle they currently find themselves in.

The visitors will be no easy task for Wayne Rooney and his players however as Swansea currently sit fourth in the Championship table and have only tasted defeat in three of their last 18 games.

The Rams are currently on a decent run of form compared to the start of the season as they come into the game unbeaten in their last five games, three of which have seen them keep a clean sheet.

Previous Meeting

Derby won the previous meeting when these two sides met in February at the Liberty Stadium as goals from Martyn Waghorn, Duane Holmes and Tom Lawrence were enough to see the Rams run out 3-2 winners.

Yan Dhanda and Kyle Naughton grabbed the goals for Swansea.

Team News

Curtis Davies will more than likely be missing after suffering an Achilles injury against Brentford last Wednesday with the Rams defender looking at spending a lengthy amount of time on the sidelines.

Max Bird could be set to miss out for the Rams with Graeme Shinnie potentially returning to the side to partner Krystian Bielik in midfield after serving a one-match suspension.

Morgan Gibbs-White is close to returning to training for Swansea after two months out with a foot issue but the Derby game could be too soon for the on-loan Wolves midfielder.

Defender Tivonge Rushesha is set to miss the rest of the season with a cruciate ligament injury.

Derby County predicted starting lineup:

Marshall; Byrne, Wisdom, Clarke, Buchanan; Bielik, Shinnie; Lawrence, Knight, Jozwiak; Kazim-Richards