Sunderland, beset by the loss of eight players due to Covid protocols, put up a credible performance against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night.

Despite the missing men, the Black Cats drew 1-1 to remain within sniffing distance of the League One play-off places. The Wearsiders sit in 9th place in the table, just two points shy ofthe top 6 – the last of these places held by Doncaster Rovers on 30 points.

Sunderland need to put out the call to Leeds for ‘old boy’ Greenwood

Not that Sunderland are bad in front of goal, far from it. In Charlie Wyke they have that prototypical no9 frontman – a physical presence. The former Carlisle United and Bradford City striker has 7 for the season and is ably backed up by veteran Grant Leadbitter who has 4 goals to his name.

The thing is, a call to Leeds United might be of benefit to them. Picking up the phone and giving Marcelo Bielsa’s club a call and enquiring about young striker Sam Greenwood on a January loan could help them.

It’s not as if they don’t know him – Greenwood was at The Stadium of Light as a schoolboy and was highly rated. So highly rated that Arsenal moved in and took him to The Emirates and their Under-18s two years ago.

Sam Greenwood – Arsenal to Leeds with added development

Young striker Greenwood, a Sunderland-born lad, has improved immensely since leaving the Wearside outfit. Schooled in the Arsenal Under-18s, he’s come on in leaps and bounds. So much so, Leeds United stepped in and paid a king’s ransom for him.

Reports are that the Whites paid an upfront £1.5m fee to bring Greenwood to West Yorkshire. That initial fee is thought to be bolstered by add-on clauses raising the otential cost of the transfer to nearer £3m.

What Leeds United have got is a goalscorer – a natural predator. He’s recovered from a niggly injury and has hit 6 goals in 8 Premier League 2 games as Leeds have hit their stride and hit top spot.

Sunderland could have that – the return of a prodigal son. He’s only a phone call away, potentially. The Black Cats only have to pick the phone up. After all, shy bairns get no sweets.

Would a move for Sam Greenwood add something to Sunderland after January?