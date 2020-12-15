Barnsley head coach refuted any talk of a Championship play-off push for his side after they climbed up to ninth in the table with victory over Preston North End.

The Reds secured a 2-1 home victory on Tuesday night, a third consecutive win by that scoreline.

For the second time in a row they had to do so from behind, following on from their success at Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

Again they were behind within a matter of minutes, with Sean Maguire opening the scoring with a back-post header for the Lilywhites.

But they showed their spirit again to fight back, with skipper Alex Mowatt beginning the second-half turnaround with a stylish strike from 20 yards.

Barnsley kept hunting and found the winning goal with 10 minutes to go, as substitute Victor Adeboyejo slotted in to settle the tie.

Talk of a challenge for the top six was quickly shot down by Ismael, however, with the boss insisting that survival remained the only goal until it was secure.

“This is not our thinking,” he told The72 of a play-off push. “I tell you very honestly, we are looking at the games one by one.

“I know the quality of the Championship, it is a tough league. It can be quick in another direction.

“That’s why you have to stay focused and if you get your points and reach your purpose (avoiding relegation) as quickly as possible and we are still there in the table, we can speak about something else. For the moment, the focus is only on the next game.

“(We want) a big, big gap between us and (the teams) behind, and then we will see. For the moment we are on the way, but we still have a long way to go.

“But now any game you win, you come closer and closer to your purpose, and that’s why we have to stay that way. We have to keep the momentum.”

The result continued the fantastic record that boss Ismael has since taking charge of the club, winning eight of their 12 fixtures.

Albeit with other teams still to take to the field on Wednesday night, Barnsley are now just three places and four points away from the play-off positions.

They are also a whopping 15 points clear of the relegation zone – a quite remarkable turnaround, considering the Reds were winless when Ismael landed in the UK less than two months ago.