Wigan’s season continues to stumble and the latest set of faltering steps saw the Latics put to the sword by a determined Rochdale side who soundly thrashed them at the DW Stadium.

Administration they might have suffered, it is likely to see them as relegation favourites this current campaign. Yet, tonight in Lancashire, the night belonged to the visitors from the Spotland Stadium.

Rampant Rochdale heap further misery on hapless Latics

Rochdale were off to a flyer, with 17-year-old Kwadwo Baah (4′) setting The Dale on their way to their emphatic win. 15 minutes later, Matthew Lund, assisted by Aaron Morley, hit is 6th goal of the season.

That was the score that the visitors took in to the half-time break but the second period of the game brought about a deluge directed against Wigan. First scorer Lund turned provider, with Stephen Dooley (58′) hitting his first goal of the season.

That made it 3-0 but still Rochdale pressed for more and got their 4th of the night from 12-yards out. Alex Newwby (64′) converted a penalty for his third of the season, netting in time added-on (90+2′) to round out a big victory and an important three points.

Where that leaves both sides

To the victor, the spoils and the ‘spoils’ for Rochdale means that they move onto 19 points and into 16th position in the table – one of FIVE teams with that points total. They are two points above the drop zone.

To the vanquished, it’s a further hit after two wins on the bounce recently. The Latics sit an uncomfortable next-to-bottom and four points from safety. It’s early doors, yet, but even at this stage it’s a perilous position to be in.

Will tonight's result give Rochdale the confidence to kick-on up the table?