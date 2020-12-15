Preston North End boss Alex Neil blasted his side for mistakes at both end of the pitch which cost his side any points at Barnsley.

The Lilywhites’ 2-1 defeat on Tuesday night was a second loss on the bounce, and came despite them taking the lead within just two minutes of kick-off.

When Sean Maguire headed them in front from a corner, it looked like it might turn out to be one of the good days for a team who have been dogged by inconsistency this season.

Their biggest issue is a defence which is the division’s worst, and it was not able to keep put a resurgent Barnsley in the second half.

Alex Mowatt produced a stylish equaliser shortly after the break and, 10 minutes from time, Victor Adeboyejo beat Declan Rudd for the winner.

Neil was unhappy with key moments at both ends of the pitch which cost them the chance to claim a result.

He lamented their missed opportunity to make it 2-0 just before the break through Emil Riis, when Preston were two-on-one with the goalkeeper, Riis shot himself and was denied.

Neil told The72: “The biggest frustration is that we take a one-goal lead early in the game, we then have arguably the best chance of the match.

“Even taking their two goals into account, that second opportunity before half-time was the best of the match. We’re two-v-one, we make a couple of bad decisions and we don’t capitalise on it.

“If you’re going to make the decision to shoot in that type of scenario, you have to score. Especially with how comfortably the keeper collects it. If you get a two-v-one scenario, you expect a goal.”

Neil was also unhappy with the winning goal that they conceded, as a defence which has conceded a league-high 30 goals made errors in his view to allow Barnsley to attack and Adeboyejo to score.

He said: “The second goal is my biggest frustration of the night. It’s a free kick to them, we don’t stand over the ball or kick the ball away, we leave the ball there, we’ve got four players caught the wrong side of the ball.

“They take it, we come scrambling out, they play past us. It’s a good finish, but it’s absolutely criminal for us.”

It completed another bad away trip for Preston, three days after they were sent packing with the tail between their legs by Luton Town in a 3-0 defeat.

The one crumb of comfort for Preston is that the struggles of the teams right at the bottom of the table mean that they are still 10 points clear of the drop, in 16th place.