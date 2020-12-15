Grant McCann has said Hull City left Keane Lewis-Potter out of the starting line-up tonight as he hasn’t agreed a new contract yet, as per BBC Humberside Sport journalist David Burns on Twitter (see tweet below).

The youngster has been a standout player for the Tigers so far this season and they are trying to tie him down on a new deal.

However, Lewis-Potter is yet to agree terms with the current League One table toppers which sees his long-term future at the KCOM Stadium hanging in the balance.

The Hull-born forward has risen up through the youth ranks of his local side and has already made 42 appearances for their first-team, scoring eight goals in all competitions.

He is being tipped for a bright future and his current contract in East Yorkshire expires at the end of the next campaign (2022). Hull are keen on keeping him for longer but could now face some competition.

McCann’s men lost 3-2 away to Blackpool tonight, making it back-to-back defeats after their loss at home to Shrewsbury Town last weekend.

Hull thought they had snuck an equaliser through Reece Burke on 89 minutes, only for the Tangerines to win it in stoppage time through CJ Hamilton.

Lewis-Potter’s absence from the starting XI raised some eyebrows and the reason why has now been revealed. The Tigers will be hoping this situation is resolved as soon as possible.

