When current owner, Andrea Radrizzani, took over Leeds United, he vowed at the end-of-season awards night to rebuild the youth set-up at the club. He stuck to his word.

The initial surge of players came from continental clubs such as Barcelona, Sevilla and Ajax, backed up by youngsters from lower-league English clubs.

The endeavours of this approach are continuing to bear fruit. The Whites saw one crop of young players win the Professional Development League North, then the overall title. Now United’s Under-23s sit atop the Premier League 2 competition.

Exciting style – mirror of BielsaBall

The current crop of Premier League 2-topping youngsters have been schooled in the style of play that the first-team play. Indeed, the Under-23s are often used as a ‘shadow side’ for the first-team during the infamous ‘murderball’ sessions. Its players are used to playing at pace, turning defensive transitions into attacking play and pinning teams back.

Three Leeds United Under-23s who’d cut it in the Football League

Crysencio Summerville: a young winger who was a product of the Feyenoord youth system. Was loaned out during 2019/20 season to Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag where he gained valuable experience in a top-tier competition. Featured in 22 games, scored 2 goals and added 3 assists. Blistering turn of pace who’d benefit any EFL side.

Joe Gelhardt: Beset by financial problems after being placed into administration by their new owners, Wigan Athletic were forced to sell off many of their best youngsters. Striker Gelhardt was one of those youngsters sold off as the Latics looked to balance the books. The England youth international is hard to knock off the ball, always willing to run and a nightmare for defenders. Added to that, he gets into good positions and knows where the goal is – 4 goals for the Under-23s this season.



Sam Greenwood: Sunderland-born 18-year-old Greenwood cost Leeds United an initial fee of £1.5m in a summer deal from Arsenal with add-ons taking it to around £3m. He’s been at The Emirates for two years after leaving his hometown club, Sunderland. Oozes class and deadly in front of goal. Recovered from an injury and has 6 Premier League 2 goals in just 8 games.

Would this trio of Leeds United youngsters be booms or busts at Football League clubs?