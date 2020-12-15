Nottingham Forest beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 in the Championship tonight.

A clash at the bottom of the Championship table saw two newly-installed managers go at it – Chris Hughton at Forest and Tony Pulis at Wednesday.

Hughton now having picked up four wins as Forest boss ended a run of three-straight defeats tonight – seven games without a win – to make a three point gap to Derby County in 22nd.

Wednesday meanwhile are rooted to the foot of the Championship table.

Pulis now eight games into his Wednesday tenure is still without a win and fans are starting to fear the worst.

Forest fans meanwhile were ecstatic with the victory – they looked as solid as they have done under Hughton tonight and claimed a hugely important win over their lowly rivals.

Yuri Ribeiro’s early goal proved the difference, with Lewis Grabban sealing the win on his return from injury.

The man who scored 20 goals last season is off the mark this time round having not featured since October.

See how fans rated his impact from the bench tonight:

THE GOAT 🐐 IS BACKKKKKKKKK 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Ayup Duck (@DuckAyup) December 15, 2020

THE BAGSMAN IS BACK 🐐 — Riley (@RileyNFFC_) December 15, 2020

We’re staying up 😍😍😍😍 — 🗣 (@TreeceyNFFC) December 15, 2020

Great to have the clinical finishing Grabban back.. my favourite version of him! He’s been missed #nffc — Rich Andrew (@richandrew) December 15, 2020

God we have missed you Grabban! #NFFC — Jeff Strongman (@ashosborne1) December 15, 2020

Not calling Taylor but since grabban came on u can see the difference in class, not just the goal but everythin about the beautiful humans play #nffc — Ryan (@Ryan09219013) December 15, 2020