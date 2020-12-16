After six consecutive defeats, including five straight losses in League Two, Bradford City had little choice but to sack Stuart McCall and begin the search for a saviour.

Those five straight losses saw the Bantams plunge into deep relegation territory and the next-to-bttom position before McCall’s fateful game against Oldham Athletic was the lowest that City had been in the league since 1966.

The race hots up as City look for a saviour

Even in their lowly position, just two points safe of the basement of the Football League, Bradford City are still a big club for a manager to consider taking on. Indeed, you can bet that the in-tray at the club is brimful of sent-in applications – if that’s how proceedings go.

There’s still a massive chunk of the season left to play and, what with the January transfer window just around the corner, that would be a great bump for any managerial candidate wavering about applying.

Get January right, get that extra hidden ounce of effort out of what is already at the club, and a new manager could easily engineer a rescue of the Bantams from relegation threat to League Two safety.

Campbell in as front-runner – Bantams fans reaction

Heading the queue for the vacancy at Bradford City, according to some sites, is former Arsenal and Spurs defender Sol Campbell. Campbell’s managerial career has consisted of two jobs: Macclesfield (Nov 2018-August 2019) and Southend United (Oct 2019-June 2020)

Those two situations have seen him glean just 53 games of experience in the hotseat. Whilst everyone has to start somewhere, many City fans are questioning whether this is the right time and right move for the Bantams to take a bog chance such as this.

It is quite safe to say that many City fans don’t think it would be the right time nor the right appoinment considering the predicament they are in. Here is a small selection of Bantams fans views.

Bradford City fans and the Campbell question

