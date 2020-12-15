QPR drew 0-0 at home to Stoke City in the Championship tonight.

Mark Warburton’s side go five game without a win in the Championship, remaining in 19th-place of the table in time for tonight and tomorrow’s remaining fixtures.

It was a dull game form either side but one player stood out – Ilias Chair.

The QPR man has some big shoes to fill after Ebere Eze’s summer departure and recently, fans have really started to notice the difference.

READ: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man nearing EFL move after summer departure

At 23-years-old, Chair looks to be a fine player in the making.

He’s featured in all but one of QPR’s 19 Championship games this season and has five goals to his name – one more than he managed in 41 league appearances last year.

Plenty of QPR fans took to Twitter after the game tonight, to share their delight with how Chair is progressing under Warburton this season.

See what they had to say here: