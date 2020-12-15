QPR drew 0-0 at home to Stoke City in the Championship tonight.

Mark Warburton’s side go five game without a win in the Championship, remaining in 19th-place of the table in time for tonight and tomorrow’s remaining fixtures.

It was a dull game form either side but one player stood out – Ilias Chair.

The QPR man has some big shoes to fill after Ebere Eze’s summer departure and recently, fans have really started to notice the difference.

At 23-years-old, Chair looks to be a fine player in the making.

He’s featured in all but one of QPR’s 19 Championship games this season and has five goals to his name – one more than he managed in 41 league appearances last year.

Plenty of QPR fans took to Twitter after the game tonight, to share their delight with how Chair is progressing under Warburton this season.

See what they had to say here:

Well-played by the defenders today. Clean sheet. Seny was strong. Chair is on the verge of something special. Win on Saturday and this will be a good week. UR’s #QPR #QPRSTO — Jacob Tingle (@TingleJK) December 15, 2020

Ilias Chair is exactly the player or type of player that we need. Creative playmaker. — Josh (@_JoshBFC) December 15, 2020

That first half shows just how much #QPR rely on Chair for creativity in Eze's absence. He's seen so much of the ball but can't do it all on his own and the one time he did produce a bit of magic, his striker missed the target from an easy chance #QPRSTO https://t.co/iRZI8x11UO — Dan Bennett (@dandbennett97) December 15, 2020

A positive …. Chair is looking better and better. Stoke played BOS out of the game . When he doesn’t fire or get service we look bereft of ideas on how to break teams down . Another miserable season beckons . — Steve Basterfield (@stevebaz10) December 15, 2020

Samuel isn't having his best game by an means but Stoke are doubling up on him because they know he's a threat. That's creating more space for Chair who's had a great half #QPR — Robert Tarrant (@taz_qpr) December 15, 2020

not a bad 1st half. chair playing well. dykes should have scored (fine margins etc). stoke players diving at the slightest contact, fair warning then not to make silly fouls – unheeded by barbet who made a needless and o.t.t. challenge 🙈 — Kelly Sullivan (@SullibumKelly) December 15, 2020

Good first half for Rs – well organised. Chair our best player. A little bit of luck not going our way. Stoke look v ordinary. But we know this script… Please Rs two good 45s in one match #QPRSTO #QPR — Geoff Skinner (@GeoffS2011) December 15, 2020