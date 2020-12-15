Barnsley midfielder Herbie Kane has opened up on how he wishes he had never joined former club Liverpool.

Kane was a Bristol City youth player when he took up an offer in 2015 to move to the Merseyside giants.

It should have been the stuff of dreams, but the reality soon became very different as he struggled to make his way through the ranks.

After loan spells with Doncaster Rovers and Hull City, Kane left Liverpool this summer to permanently sign for Barnsley.

READ: Barnsley man reveals ‘polar opposite’ mindset under Valerien Ismael

Speaking to the official club programme Grove Street, Kane explained his feeling towards his Liverpool years.

“It’s not something I’ve really looked back at before,” said the 22-year-old, “but I think with reflection, I’d probably stay at Bristol City if I had to make the same decision again.

“In terms of Liverpool, I’ve got to be honest, it wasn’t the best. A lot of things are promised to you when they’re trying to sign you, but nothing ever came of it. But that can be football in general to be honest.

“The only way I can explain what it was like for me there was how when you’re playing as a kid and you’re picking the teams, and you’re the last one picked. It was that kind of feeling. It wasn’t the best for me there.

“But it was valuable experience and I probably wouldn’t be here at Barnsley without it.”

Having played alongside talents such as Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Liverpool youth teams and been capped by England Under-17s, Kane’s real grounding came in the EFL.

He played for Doncaster Rovers in League One throughout the 2018-19 season, and followed that with a spell in the Championship with Hull City in the second half of last term.

Despite the Tigers’ struggles as they hurtled towards relegation, Kane did enough to have a number of suitors lined up, and Barnsley were able to secure his signature after staying up themselves on the final day, paying £1.25 million to bring him to Oakwell on a four-year contract.

He has mainly featured off the bench so far this season, only starting in three matches with Leicester City loanee Matty James usually preferred alongside skipper Alex Mowatt in the centre of midfield.

Kane will have to be patient for more opportunities while the Reds continue the fine form which has seen them win seven of their 11 matches since the arrival of head coach Valerien Ismael, ahead Tuesday’s clash against Preston North End.