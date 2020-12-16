Despite keeping back to back clean sheets, Southend United have opted to sign experienced defender Greg Halford on an initial month-long loan deal.

The former Reading man could be involved for the first time in Shrimpers’ colours as soon as tonight against Grimsby Town.

His experience could even prove the difference maker between survival and relegation out of the Football League.

Having played for the likes of Sunderland, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Reading in the Premier League, Halford’s ability needs no further accrediting.

Currently, the Blues sit rock bottom of League Two on just nine points- seven points away from safety.

Mark Molesley’s side have enjoyed a recent upturn in form, however, and even managed to come away with all three points against Scunthorpe last time out coming alongside a well-earned clean sheet.

Many Southend United fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the new signing, defender Greg Halford.

Useful cover for Elvis now Hobson needed in the centre. — Andy Moorhouse (@Moorhouse79) December 15, 2020

There’s more insight in that welcome interview than the whole of Kevin Bond’s time here! — Edward (@PinophytaEd) December 15, 2020

Good signing and on a one month deal. That’s brilliant. https://t.co/cq6ET3wKy9 — Jonty (@jonty_edmondson) December 15, 2020