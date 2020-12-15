Lyndon Dykes was QPR’s big buy of the summer, joining the Loftus Road side from Livingston on a four-year deal for a fee understood to be in the region of £2m.

He’s certainly proved to be the goal threat that QPR were hoping him to be, scoring five times in 16 games so far this Sky Bet Championship campaign.

He’s through, bearing down, he’s got to score…

How have #QPR not taken the lead!? 🤯 Lyndon Dykes 𝙝𝙖𝙨 to score but it remains 0-0! Watch live on Sky Sports Football now! pic.twitter.com/B3r2FMpmbI — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 15, 2020

The above tweet shows the Aussie striker bearing down on the Stoke City goal and then shinning an attempted dink over the keeper and watching it drift wide.

Three points could depend on that

QPR are at the wrong end of the Sky Bet Championship table to be able to afford giving away gilt-edged chances such as the one Dykes has just missed.

They sit in 19th at the moment, six points above the relegation places with 19 points to their name. Three points right now would be very useful for Mark Warburton’s side.

Dykes’ five-goal haul could be deceptive

Five goals for a side scrambling around near the bottom of the table doesn’t sound that bad on the face of things. Zoom in though, scrutinise a little harder and his ‘through-on-goal miss’ can be explained.

Of those five goals for QPR this season, only one has been from open play. The other four goals that Dykes has scored have come from the penalty spot. This could point to a certain rustiness in front of goal but, still, it was a chance that you’d have backed him to bury beyond the keeper.

As a mass, the groans of QPR fans could be imagined as Dykes ended ui in the net watching the ball drift wide of the post. They certainly took to Twitter to let out their frustrations. Here is a selection of their agonised tweets.

‘That’s enough’ ‘Got to bury it’ – QPR fans comment on Dykes miss

Take Dykes off and bring Kelman.

That's enough.#QPRSTO #QPRSTO — يوسف معرفي Yousef Marafi (@Yousef_QPR) December 15, 2020

I just watched the Dykes chance. Big opportunity missed, but that pass from Chair to set it up was sublime.#QPR — Nick Kituno (@kituno_sport) December 15, 2020

#qpr Think we’re going to regret that Dykes miss. — Hoops (@davehoops) December 15, 2020

Say what you want about the support for Dykes up top, but he’s had very good chances the last few games and missed #qpr — Finn’s Favourites (@FinnVijayakar) December 15, 2020

Dykes offers absolutely nothing #QPR — Robert Tarrant (@taz_qpr) December 15, 2020

I’d rather start Macauley Bonne over Dykes tbh — maxmaloney (@maxmaloneyQPR) December 15, 2020

Have not seen Dykes play well yet this season. #QPR #QPRSTO — Sean McArdle (@SJPMcArdle) December 15, 2020

Dykes is an absolute donkey. Bonne must wondering how he doesn’t start in front of him #QPR — JACK MATTHEWS🤩 (@JackLMatthews_) December 15, 2020

