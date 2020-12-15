Lyndon Dykes was QPR’s big buy of the summer, joining the Loftus Road side from Livingston on a four-year deal for a fee understood to be in the region of £2m.

He’s certainly proved to be the goal threat that QPR were hoping him to be, scoring five times in 16 games so far this Sky Bet Championship campaign.

He’s through, bearing down, he’s got to score…

The above tweet shows the Aussie striker bearing down on the Stoke City goal and then shinning an attempted dink over the keeper and watching it drift wide.

Three points could depend on that

QPR are at the wrong end of the Sky Bet Championship table to be able to afford giving away gilt-edged chances such as the one Dykes has just missed.

They sit in 19th at the moment, six points above the relegation places with 19 points to their name. Three points right now would be very useful for Mark Warburton’s side.

Dykes’ five-goal haul could be deceptive

Five goals for a side scrambling around near the bottom of the table doesn’t sound that bad on the face of things. Zoom in though, scrutinise a little harder and his ‘through-on-goal miss’ can be explained.

Of those five goals for QPR this season, only one has been from open play. The other four goals that Dykes has scored have come from the penalty spot. This could point to a certain rustiness in front of goal but, still, it was a chance that you’d have backed him to bury beyond the keeper.

As a mass, the groans of QPR fans could be imagined as Dykes ended ui in the net watching the ball drift wide of the post. They certainly took to Twitter to let out their frustrations. Here is a selection of their agonised tweets.

‘That’s enough’ ‘Got to bury it’ – QPR fans comment on Dykes miss

Are QPR fans right to slate Lyndon Sykes for that miss?

Yes.

Totally right.

No.

Totally wrong.