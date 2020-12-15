The name alone is enough to tell you his lineage, it is one that is familiar to English football fans. It might be a name that will be sounding again according to Football Insider who say that Sherwin Seedorf is a target for Championship sides Reading and Stoke City.

Writing earlier today, Football Insider’s Wayne Vasey stated, referencing a ‘recruitment source’ that both Stoke and Reading “have been alerted to Seedorf’s potential availability.”

From Rotterdam to the SPL – next stop Championship

Seedorf, who is the nephew of Dutch great Clarence Seedorf, is a 22-year-old attacking winger hailing from Rotterdam. He started out his football journey at Dutch club Feyenoord, playing for Excelsior and NAC Breda before moving on a free transfer to the Nike Academy at the start of July 2016.

Less than a year later, on Valentine’s Day 2017, Seedorf was picked up by Wolverhampton Wanderers for their Under-23s. In his time at the Black Country club, the youngster failed to make the expected breakthorugh, his 17 appearances (3 goals/6 assists) coming for the Under-23s at Molineaux.

He had experience out on loan at Spanish side Jumilla (since liquidated) and at Bradford City – making 10 appearances for the Bantams between July 2018 and January 2019. He was snapped up by SPL side Motherwell on a free transfer deal in early July 2019.

Stoke and Reading scoping out Seedorf

Seedorf will enter the final stretch of his two-year deal with The Well come the turn of next year. That will put him in the position of being able to sign pre-contract terms with foreign clubs – English sides falling into this categorisation.

His time at Fir Park has seen the young winger feature 37 times for the Scottish outfit, scoring 3 times last season as well as having a hand in with two assists.

Football Insider’s Veysey says that Sky Bet Championship duo Stoke and Reading are in the hunt and that they “have set their sights” on landing the 22-year-old, likely on a free deal with a view for next season.

Should Stoke or Reading go for Seedorf or leave well alone.