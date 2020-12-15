Burnley manager Sean Dyche has given an update on his plans for next month’s transfer window, amid links to players from all of Nottingham Forest, QPR and Stoke City.

The Championship is fast becoming a place for Premier League managers to find their next star players.

In the run-up to January, Burnley have been linked with a host of names.

Forest defender Joe Worrall is someone who Burnley have been keen on for a while and those rumours have recently come back into the headlines ahead of the January transfer window opening.

Dyche though is seemingly keen on attacking options.

His side are staring at relegation into the Championship and one player who they’ve long held an interest in is QPR’s Bright Osayi-Samuel.

The 22-year-old is out-of-contract next summer and increasingly nearing the exit. Celtic though seem to be in pole position, with Neil Lennon making him a ‘priority’ signing next month.

Burnley have been linked with him throughout the year, and one report suggested that Burnley might be keeping an eye on the winger ahead of next month.

READ: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man nearing EFL move after summer departure

Lastly, but not least, Burnley were touted with Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell.

The striker though has been dealt a season-ending injury and his January movements look to have put on hold – Burnley then could miss out on this deal.

Speaking to Lancs Live about his transfer plans going into the New Year, Dyche remains coy on the potential of any permanent signings, saying:

“We have been unfortunate with the amount of injuries and I would hope and suggest that statistically that is unlikely to continue all season but you never know and we have to be ready for that if it does.

“So is it helpful if we can get some players in? Yes, quite obviously.

“Is it vital? Not always.

“I believe in these players, individually and collectively and I think that is a powerful thing going into the second half of the season regardless of whether we get players in or not.”

The likes of Forest, QPR and Stoke could well be safe from Burnley vultures next month.

Of the three, Worrall seems most likely to come under Dyche’s guise, with long-term target Osayi-Samuel looking set for Scotland.

With Campbell injured as well, it’s put quite the dampener on Burnley’s transfer plans to raid the Championship, where they could yet end up next year.