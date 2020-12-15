Goalkeeper Rob Elliot is training with Charlton Athletic, as announced on their official club website.

The veteran has returned to his former club to build his fitness.

Elliot, who is 34 years old, is a free agent and is hoping to find a new club soon. He was released by Newcastle United at the end of last season and has since been weighing up his next move.

The Republic of Ireland international started his career at Charlton and is now back at the Valley.

Elliot is an experienced stopper who has racked up over 200 appearances in his career to date so would be a decent option for clubs in the Football League still needing a ‘keeper.

He will be a good figure to have in and around training for Lee Bowyer’s side and the likes of Ben Amos and Ashley Maynard-Brewer could learn off him.



Elliot rose up through the youth ranks with the Addicks before going on to play 110 times for their first-team. He also had loan spells away from the London club at Bishop’s Stortford, Notts County and Accrington Stanley.

He left Charlton in August 2011 and was handed a Premier League move by Newcastle.

Elliot was mainly used as a back-up by the North East side but did impress whenever called upon. He was part of their side promoted from the Championship under Rafa Benitez in 2017.

It is a surprise to see him still without a club but he will be hoping to get some training under his belt at Charlton and see what’s around in January.

