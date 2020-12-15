Speaking to the Shields Gazette, Hebburn Town manager Kevin Bolam has confirmed that striker Cedwyn Scott will spend another week on trial with Carlisle United.

In recent weeks, non-league striker Cedwyn Scott has been attracting interest from clubs in higher divisions.

Significant interest

His form for Hebburn Town has seen him attract interest from North East rivals Newcastle United and Sunderland.

Scott spent time on trial with the Magpies and most recently, Carlisle United have been casting their eye over the former Huddersfield Town youngster.

Success with Carlisle

The striker impressed in his initial week-long trial with Carlisle and now, a further update has emerged on Scott’s situation.

Speaking to the Shields Gazette, Hebburn boss Kevin Bolam has revealed Scott, 22, will be spending another week on trial with Carlisle after talks about his future.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Cedwyn is spending another week at Carlisle and we had a good chat about what is happening on Thursday.

“He is going to play in a reserve team fixture against Fleetwood. So we should hopefully hear something next week or the week after.

“But I have said all along that the kid is three months away from playing in a Vase Final. We would like to see him finish the season here and then move to pastures new – but we will see what happens.

“We will support him on everything to help him no matter what happens.

“We think he is a good player and a good lad, and we want to see him do well. He’ll play in that reserve team game and then I would expect something after that.”

Scott’s career so far

The striker started out on Huddersfield Town’s youth academy before moving north of the border.

He linked up with Dundee, also spending time out on loan with Berwick Rangers and Forfar Athletic. Scott also enjoyed a stint with Dunston UTS after leaving Dundee.

What next for Scott?

With his trial at Carlisle extended, it seems increasingly likely that Scott will be joining Chris Beech’s side. It will be interesting to see how he deals with the step up to League Two if he does seal a move.