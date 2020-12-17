Bournemouth have made a solid start to life back in the Championship and are mounting a serious promotion challenge after picking up 37 points from their first 19 games.

They are the division’s top scorers with an impressive total of 35 goals and have lost just two matches to date, as the Cherries seek to make an immediate return to the Premier League following relegation last season.

Here we look at three Scottish Premiership players that the Cherries could agree pre-contract deals with next month.

Joe Newell

Newell is a player with extensive experience of English football, having already made more than 200 appearances across the Championship and League One for Peterborough United and Rotherham United respectively.

He is expected to agree a new deal with Hibernian, according to Deadline News, but the prospect of potentially playing Premier League football next season may tempt the winger to Dorset.

The 27-year-old would give the Cherries some added versatility, having featured in central midfield and on the left wing for Hibs.

The forward has enjoyed a good season at Rugby Park, and is currently Kilmarnock’s joint top scorer with 5 goals in 17 appearances across all competitions to date.

The National reported how much Kabamba is enjoying his football at Killie, but a new contract is yet to materialise.

The 27-year-old may relish a chance to impress in England once again and the possibility of playing at the highest level south of the border, with Bournemouth mounting a strong promotion challenge this season.

Nicky Clark

Clark has scored on a consistent basis for Dundee United this season, after scoring 9 goals in 18 appearances to date across all competitions.

That makes him the the Terrors’ top scorer by some distance, netting seven more than Cammy Smith’s two goals so far this campaign.

His current deal at Tannadice Park expires in May 2021, and after spending his entire playing career in Scotland so far, Bournemouth could look to tempt the 29-year-old to venture south of the border.