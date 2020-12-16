Heading into the game against Rotherham, Tony Mowbray admitted that Blackburn Rovers could be without former Norwich City midfielder Tom Trybull.

The 27-year-old missed the game against his former club last time out, and will likely be out for Wednesday’s game against Rotherham.

Trybull joins Ben Brereton, Bradley Dack, Corry Evans, Lewis Travis, Joe Rankin-Costello and Scott Wharton on what is a lengthy list of absentees.

As the fixtures continue to pile up, too, Blackburn may struggle to maintain the impressive form shown at the start of the season.

As it stands, they are already winless in their last three games with losses coming against Bristol City and Norwich alongside a draw with Brentford.

The poor run of results has left Mowbray’s side in 12th- six points adrift of the all-important playoff places.

Those at Ewood Park will certainly be hoping for all three points against Rotherham, which could see them rise to ninth.

Rovers striker Adam Armstrong will also be hoping to take more positives against Rotherham.

The forward has scored 14 goals so far this season, but is without a goal in his last two games.

It has to be said, if the former Newcastle man can put an end to his mini goal drought against Rotherham, Rovers will be more than capable of picking up what would be a crucial victory.

His goals, alongside the creativity of on-loan Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott, should be enough to see Blackburn Rovers to victory on Wednesday night.