Fikayo Tomori is a Canadian-born youngster, with English-Canadian citizenship, who has been developed by Chelsea through their youth and academy systems.

He’s mainly featured for age-group sides at Stamford Bridge, although he has made 26 appearances for Chelsea’s first team. However, the bulk of his experience has come from time out on loan (55 games/2 goals/1 assist) at Derby County in the 2018/19 campaign.

It was his performances under Frank Lampard, now head coach at Chelsea, that saw him consolidate his position at the London club – he went on to make 15 Premier League appearances last term. However, now Football Insider have said that Leeds United are interested in bringing him to Elland Road in January – something written about here on The72.

Chelsea player but Made in Derby

He might be on the books at Chelsea but Fikayo Tomori is defintely a player made in Derby. The ingredients may have been collected and collated at Stamford Bridge but they were definitely cooked at Pride Park in a season where a Lampard-led Rams outfit made it to the Play-Off Final.

The above graphic, courtesy of Smarterscout, does show how consistent and dependable he is with his positioning and activity in the defensive zones in his own half. He’s not afraid to play high, something that would suit Leeds United’s high-press style of football.

A little deeper investigation, courtesy of WhoScored.com and his per 90 min stats,adds a little depth to his time at Pride Park and why he’s so highly valued.

Tackles attempted/made/%success: 2.9/2.4/82.8%

Interceptions: 1.5

Blocks: 1.5

Clearances: 4

Total Defensive Actions: 9.9

Passes Attempted/Completed/%Accuracy: 59.2/49.1/83%

Leaving Chelsea in January – Leeds to break Derby hearts

According to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Chelsea are considering letting youngster Tomori out on loan at the start of the next transfer window. Derbyshire Live say that his experiences at Pride Park across the 2018/19 campaign could put the Rams at an advantage.

However, referencing a ‘recruitment source’, Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey writes that “Leeds United are keeping tabs” on the Chelsea youngster “ahead of the January window.”

The Whites have been beset by problems at centre-back with summer arrivals Robin Koch and Diego Llorente both out injured – Koch for at least three months. If Leeds United do make a move for Tomori, it won’t be a cheap move but it would be a sensible one. It would also surely put the kybosh on any hopes that Derby would have of bringing the exciting youngster back to Pride Park.

Would Derby County be able to offer Fikayo Tomori better exposure than Leeds United?