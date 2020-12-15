Barrow are in the hunt for a new manager to David Dunn, who was sacked after a poor run of results. Here is an updated five candidates for the job-

David Flitcroft

The 46-year-old knows League Two inside out having previously been in charge at Bury, Swindon Town and Mansfield Town in the past. His last job came as the assistant manager of Bolton Wanderers last season and he will be weighing up his next move.



Adrian Pennock

He managed the Bluebirds three years ago and is now in charge of Singapore Premier League side DPMM FC. However, he has now emerged as a candidate for the vacant position.



Graham Alexander

The former Burnley midfielder may be interested in the Barrow job. He was sacked by fellow fourth tier side Salford City last month despite getting them promoted from the National League last year. He has also previously had spells at Fleetwood Town and Scunthorpe United.

John McGreal

He got Colchester United into the Play-Offs in the last campaign but parted company with the U’s over the summer. The 48-year-old is an option for the Cumbrian side and he may see this job as an opportunity to get back into the dugout.

Dino Maamria

The ex-Southport, Nuneaton and Stevenage boss was sacked by Oldham Athletic at the end of last season and has spent the past few months considering his options. Barrow could hand him a route back into management and he is a candidate they may look at.

Will Barrow stay up?