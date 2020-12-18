Reading have used the transfer market interestingly to say the least over the last few months, and this season they may finally be seeing the best from some of their signings.

There’s a lot of good business out there to be had, and the Royals will hope that they can do some of that throughout the coming years.

Here’s a look at three players they could sign if they looked at players a bit closer to home, in Scotland…

Joe Newell

Newell is a very experienced player and has a lot of versatility which has already been shown by his time at Hibernian this season where he’s played both on the left and centrally.

He’s been in brilliant form for Hibs, and despite that he’s still yet to sign a new contract with the Scottish side.

If Reading nip in and offer him a deal then he may re-think any contractual negotiations with the Scottish side in a bid to move back to the Championship.

Eamonn Brophy

The forward has had a number of admirers for a couple of years now, and there’s no reason why he can’t go and take on the challenge of playing in the Championship for a club like Reading.

He’s quick and very composed in front of goal and with a bit of experience added from a coach such as Veljko Paunovic, he’d have the potential to develop into a top class striker.

It would be interesting to see if the Royals would want to take a punt on someone of Brophy’s stature – similar to when they signed Kevin Doyle and Shane Long on the cheap over 15 years ago.

Declan Gallagher

The centre-back is a stalwart and has been a big part of Motherwell’s recent Scottish Premiership squads.

With Liam Moore consistently attracting interest, the Royals may need to look at replacements if they fail to get promoted to the Premier League this season.

He would be able to replicate Moore’s leadership values, and with a good run of games he’d be able to show that he is Championship quality.