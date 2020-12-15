Bradford City face a big decision to make on their new manager. He is an updated five potential candidates for the job-

Graham Alexander

Could the Bantams hand him a swift return to the dugout? He was sacked by fellow League Two side Salford City last month and deserves another crack at this level, having previously had spells at Fleetwood Town and Scunthorpe United.



Jonathan Woodgate

His name has been thrown into the hat since Bradford sacked Stuart McCall. The former defender’s first stint as a boss at Middlesbrough in the Championship last season didn’t work out for him but he will be desperate to prove people wrong.

Paul Hurst

The 46-year-old did very good jobs at Grimsby Town and Shrewsbury Town but his most recent spells at Ipswich Town and Scunthorpe have been less successful. He could be tempted by the vacancy at Valley Parade and is an option for the Yorkshire side as they continue their search.

Nigel Adkins

He would be a shrewd appointment by Bradford but may have reservations over dropping to the bottom tier of English football. The experienced boss has previously managed the likes of Scunthorpe, Southampton, Sheffield United, Reading and Hull City and has been out of the game for over a year now.

Sol Campbell

The former Arsenal and England centre-back kept Macclesfield Town up two years ago against the odds but couldn’t prevent Southend United from slipping to relegation from League One last term.

