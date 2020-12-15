After being released by Cypriot side Pafos in the summer, former Huddersfield Town and Reading man Danny Williams is still a free agent.

Pafos FC of Cyprus opted against renewing his deal, leaving him to find a new club as a free agent.

Still without a club

However, after his release seven months ago, Williams is still without a club.

The 31-year-old midfielder has been out of the game since his Pafos departure despite his experience of Premier League, Championship and Bundesliga football.

Starting out in Germany

Born in Germany, USA international Williams made his breakthrough into senior football with SC Freiburg after spending time in Karlshruher SC’s academy.

In Germany, the 31-year-old also played for TSG Hoffenheim. In the process, Williams notched up 59 Bundesliga games before making a move to Reading in 2013.

Williams’ time in England

In four years with Reading, the midfielder notched up 154 appearances for the club. Along the way, Williams found the back of the net 14 times and laid on six assists.

In 2017, Williams then linked up with Huddersfield Town on a free transfer. He spent two years with the Terriers, playing in 30 games across all competitions.

A short stint with Pafos

After departing the John Smith’s Stadium, Williams joined Cyprus-based side Pafos, where he featured 11 times before his release.

Over to you…

