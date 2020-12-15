Nottingham Forest are expected to move for West Bromwich Albion winger Kamil Grosicki again next month, as detailed in a report by Birmingham Live.

The Reds saw a move for the Poland international fall through in the last transfer window and are poised to reignite their pursuit of him this winter.

Grosicki, who is 32 years old, has struggled for opportunities with the Baggies in the Premier League so far this season but did make a rare appearance in their last game against Newcastle United.

However, he could still leave the Hawthorns in January and may be seen by Forest as the man to help them climb up the league table.

Chris Hughton’s side are in need of some reinforcements to their squad after a dismal start to the campaign and Grosicki has proven himself in the Championship.

He joined West Brom in January and helped them gain promotion to the top flight last term under Slaven Bilic.

Grosicki had previously been on the books at Hull City. He joined the Tigers in the Premier League in 2017 from Rennes but couldn’t prevent them from relegation in his first season.

However, he became a key player for the East Yorkshire club during his four years at the KCOM Stadium, scoring 25 goals in 123 games.

Forest will be keeping tabs on his situation going into the next transfer window and he would be an exciting acquisition for their supporters. There is no doubt they could do with him.

Will Forest seal a deal for Grosicki?