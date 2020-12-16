Huddersfield Town make the trip to Birmingham to face the Coventry City at their temporary home of St Andrew’s on Wednesday.

The Terriers come into the game off the back of their disastrous performance at Bournemouth on Saturday, and will be eager to get back to winning ways when they take on Mark Robins side.

In spite of their defeat at the weekend the Terriers still sit 14th in the Championship table, and know a win tomorrow night could take them back into the top half of the league table. However a result tomorrow isn’t guaranteed, against a tough Coventry side, who are finding their feet in the Championship.

Carlos Corberan is expected to make a handful of changes, from the heavily rotated side that were defeated at the weekend. With the Terriers expected to welcome a handful of first-team player back into the fold, including Spanish right back Pipa.

First choice goalkeeper Ben Hamer will miss the game through an injury he sustained in the game at the weekend, and young academy graduate Ryan Schofield is expected to inherit his place in the team.

Predicted formation: (4-3-3)

Schofield (GK)

Pipa

Edmonds-Green

Sarr

Toffolo

Eiting

Hogg

O’Brien

Mbenza

Campbell

Diakhaby

Ultimately, Terriers head coach, Carlos Corberan made a handful of changes at the weekend, almost accepting their fate on the South coast and prioritising the trip to the Midlands tomorrow.

It is expected that a handful of first team players, including Pipa, and Carel Eiting will return to the squad, which should boost the Terriers chances. They will go to ST Andrews quietly confident, but will have to be wary of the threat Coventry have on the counter attack.