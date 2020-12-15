Charlton Athletic welcomed Andre Green on-loan from Aston Villa last season. Still a free agent, should the Addicks return for him next month?

The 22-year-old was released by Villa last season after being with the club since 2006.

He made 40 league appearances for the Villans whilst spending time out on-loan with the likes of Portsmouth, Preston and Charlton Athletic.

Lee Bowyer brought him to The Valley in January last year and he’d go on to feature 13 times for the club, scoring two goals.

Last summer, both QPR and Sheffield Wednesday were linked with the winger but neither would make an approach.

With January near then, should Charlton consider a return for Green?

Earlier in the season, The Athletic reported that Green was ‘determined’ to find a club this January having missed out in the summer.

The Football League seems his most likely destination and the Championship would no doubt be his preferred choice.

But with Bowyer’s side playing some exciting football and looking good for top-six finish, they could be an attractive option for Green.

He’d impressed Charlton fans in the second-half of last season.

Despite their relegation and off-field antics, Green proved a hit, scoring a couple of important goals in his 13 Championship fixtures.

It’s surprising to see him still on the market but it’s likely that he’ll find a suitor next month – Charlton would have to work hard to bring him in but given his previous experience there, and Charlton’s fortunes in League One, it could yet happen.