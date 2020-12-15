Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan has confirmed that Danny Ward suffered yet another hamstring injury which will keep him out for a couple of weeks.

The forward was starting just his second game of the campaign after an injury-hit season was made worse when he hobbled off after 56 minutes to be replaced by Isaac Mbenza.

It now looks unlikely that the forward will play again before the New Year and it leaves Huddersfield very short in attacking options with fellow striker Josh Koroma also out with hamstring injury, although his is set to last three months.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Corberan said: “Danny Ward will be out for a couple of weeks. Hogg was training yesterday and today with the group. He’s available with the squad.”

The loss of Ward is a major blow for the club with Huddersfield often finding it difficult to turn their chances into goals on a regular occasion.

The Terriers now face a trip to a resurgent Coventry City side who are unbeaten in seven, and they’ll hope that they can find enough firepower within their squad to ensure they score the goals required to get the three points on Wednesday.

They’ve had a mixed start to life under Corberan but the ex-Leeds United no.2 is slowly putting the pieces together. Their 5-0 defeat at Bournemouth last time was a reminder though that they’re still a long way off returning to the Premier League.

A transitional season under the Spaniard, no doubt, but fans will be weary of their for worsening too much.