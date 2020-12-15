West Brom striker Charlie Austin has ‘supposed’ interest from Major League Soccer, as detailed in a report by Birmingham Live.

He has fallen out of favour at the Hawthorns and could be being eyed by clubs across the pond.

The 2020 MLS season has just finished meaning sides are looking to bolster their ranks over the course of the off-season.

Austin, who is 31 years old, could do a decent job in America. He is also likely to be a wanted man in the Championship this winter, with Cardiff City and Derby County linked with a move for him in the last transfer window, as covered by The72.

Helped with promotion…

He scored 11 goals in 38 games in all competitions for Slaven Bilic’s side last season to help them win promotion to the Premier League. However, he has struggled for opportunities this term and may be offloaded this winter.

Goal scorer…

The forward made his name at Swindon Town and was snapped by Burnley in January 2011. He spent two-and-a-half years at Turf Moor and scored a combined 45 goals before QPR signed him in August 2013.

Austin carried on his goal scoring exploits in London and bagged 48 goals in 89 games for the R’s, helping them gain promotion to the big time in 2014.

Southampton came calling for him in January 2016 and he spent three seasons with the Saints in the top flight before dropping back to the Championship with West Brom last year.

It will be interesting to see who moves for him next month.

