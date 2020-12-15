Luton Town should join the chase for Crawley Town hotshot Max Watters after his stunning start to the 2020/21 campaign.

Luton Town already have their talisman in James Collins, so suggesting they move for a new striker could raise some eyebrows.

However, a January move for Crawley Town hotshot Max Watters could add more firepower to an already dangerous front line.

In stunning form

21-year-old Watters has been a revelation for Crawley since joining from Doncaster Rovers. The striker has netted a very impressive 15 goals in as many games across all competitions this season.

Attracting significant interest

Unsurprisingly, Watters’ form has caught the attention of other clubs. Both Watford and West Brom have been said keen on the Red Devils star ahead of January.

Clubs have already been in contact with Crawley’s technical director Erdem Konyar, who believes Watters is “the most valuable striker in England”.

Why should Luton Town move for Watters?

With Collins bang in form, bringing in Watters would provide some more cover and competition for the Republic of Ireland international.

Collins has been Luton’s main goalscoring outlet again this season. His nine goals are seven more than anyone else’s.

Adding Watters in January would ease the burden on the Collins and give Nathan Jones another goalscoring threat to unleash on Championship defences.

Over to you…

Luton Town fans, would you like to see your club join the chase for Watters? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Should Luton Town move for Watters?