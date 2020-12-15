Derby County’s takeover has come under doubt in recent days, according to The Athletic.

The Rams had received the all clear from the EFL for the takeover to happen within the next few months, however a potential halt could be about to occur due to the actions of Sheikh Khaled, the man in charge of heading up the deal to buy Derby.

It has been reported that the Sheikh has an unpaid legal bill that is worth over £500,000 and is linked to his attempt to takeover Premier League side Newcastle United back in 2019.

It is said that he still owes a law firm over half a million pounds after they helped him try and takeover the Magpies.

It will be of keen interest to the Rams to see if anything comes of these reported delays in the takeover, and the supporters will be hoping it doesn’t affect the recent resurgence of the side.

Here’s how Derby fans reacted to the news of a hiccup in the sale of the club…

Stop worrying about it lads. We’ll have so much fun together in League One. — Silverdale (@dalesilvermate) December 15, 2020

Not a good look for them this. — Dean Woods (@wuds100) December 15, 2020

Going bust — meldog (@ajmelhuish) December 15, 2020

I’d question why anyone would even want this club tbh. Morris himself a fan, can’t wait to do a runner. What’s that tell you? — Grant Cresswell (@Feisty1UAre) December 15, 2020

If the takeover does fall through then part of me will feel like we may have dodged a bullet. Buckle-up though, we’ve missed our shot at promotion after miss-spending Mel’s millions & I now can’t help but feel there’s a few topsy-turvy years ahead of us. #dcfc — Richard (@dcfc87) December 15, 2020