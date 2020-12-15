Glenn Murray is set to return to Brighton from Watford next month – should Derby County target a loan move for the 37-year-old?

The veteran striker join Watford on-loan at the start of the season.

Having failed to make an impact for Watford though, Murray will now return to Brighton when the transfer window opens next month.

Vladimir Ivic hasn’t selected Murray for a matchday squad since October now and having made just six Championship appearances beforehand, his involvements were kept to a minimum.

Fans had quiet hope that Murray would prove a shrewd signing.

A striker who’s only got better with age, Murray is best know for his most recent stint with Brighton and is a player with great Championship experience.

Now with his return to Brighton looking like it’ll go ahead, could he land at Derby County for the second-half of the season?

Wayne Rooney is in the market for a striker.

His side have scored eight goals in 18 Championship games this season and just one in their last three outings.

With the defensive side of things coming together, all that seems to be missing from Rooney’s Derby is some added goals.

Murray won’t go to Pride Park and score 20 goals in the second-half of the season, but for Rooney it could be an easily worked addition, with Murray likely to be loaned out to another club.

Experienced as they come, Murray could be one of a number of strikers that Derby target next month – he’ll likely have a point to prove after failing at Watford and he yet do that with Derby County.