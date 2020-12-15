Etienne Capoue was the subject of much speculation during the summer as he looked for a move away from Vicarage Road following relegation to the Championship.

One of those clubs interested were Spanish giants Valencia but the deal didn’t materialise and Capoue has been left to play out at least half the Championship season.

Reports are now indicating that the Spanish side are still keeping an eye on the 32-year-old midfielder as they look to make a move for him during the next transfer window.

Watford currently find themselves sat in 4th place this season but Capoue has only featured in eight out of the 18 games been played only featuring once in the last six games.

Former Hornets manager Javi Gracia was appointed Valencia manager in the summer and it seems as though he is keen to link up again with one of his former players.

The Spanish side seem keen for a move for the midfielder after selling prized asset Geoffrey Kondogbia to Atletico Madrid in November but the club are currently not in the best of states and may need to offload players before considering signing the Watford man.

Capoue has been at the club since 2015 making 164 appearances in the league, scoring nine goals. The midfielder has been one of the most consistent performers for Watford throughout the years and has become a real fan favourite.

Vladimir Ivic will have a tough task replacing the box to box midfielder but the wages that would become available would help the club bring in reinforcements.