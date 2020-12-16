Nathan Jones earned his 100th win as Luton Town manager on the weekend, as The Hatters earned themselves another home win in front of 2,000 fans, comfortably seeing off Preston North End 3-0.

Luton’s away form has failed to be as desirable, though, and they will be determined to change that at The Riverside against Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough. Some players will, unfortunately, miss out on the trip up north.

James Bree has missed out on the last two games with a groin issue and is likely to sit out once again, fortunately though, Martin Cranie returned to the bench on the weekend and could start in right-back instead of Matthew Pearson who was forced to play in an unnatural position.

Simon Sluga has returned to full training and could get the recall, but there is no guarantee or confirmation that he will start, so James Shea is likely to keep his spot for at least one more game.

Forward Danny Hylton, who has been with Luton Town on their journey from League 2 to the top half of the Championship, remains sidelined. Even if the 31-year-old was fully fit, in the form that James Collins is in, I’m not sure how anyone can take his spot.

Finally, former Leeds United midfielder Eunan O’Kane is also sidelined until the new year, so will miss the remaining of the busy Christmas fixture schedule.

With Mpanzu returning from injury last weekend, though, Nathan Jones has several midfield options to choose from as he tries to build upon his teams, ‘best’ win of the season against Preston.