Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has warned that there are no guarantees attacker Alfie Doughty will be the same player following a hamstring injury.

The 21-year-old has been coveted this year by a number of clubs, including Luton Town and Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

But Doughty suffered a major setback in October when he tore his hamstring, and has been out of action since.

The left-sided player shot onto the scene in League One thanks particularly to his explosive pace, and Bowyer has expressed a concern that his injury could inhibit his greatest strength in the future.

Bowyer told London News Online: “We have to look and see how he comes back from injury – he’s already had one setback before he even got off the bed. It’s such a difficult injury that he’s trying to come back from for someone of his age.

“Of course we want him to sign, but he has to be careful as well. If he comes back none of us know if he’ll be the same player – because his game is all about pace and he has done his hamstring.

“For Alfie, at this young age, it’s a bad one to have. No-one knows how he is going to come back yet. Rehab is really, really important for him.

The injury is an added complication in Bowyer’s attempts to tie Doughty down to a new deal at the club.

His current contract runs out at the end of the season and, as such, he can agree a deal with any overseas clubs, such as Celtic, from the beginning of January.

Celtic and Luton both had bids rejected in the summer but both are expected to retain their interest in a player they could soon sign for free, minus compensation for the youngster’s development.

Bowyer also fired a warning to the starlet that, if he does not want to sign a new contract to stay at the Valley, his place in the team might have to be reconsidered.

“If he comes back and he’s the Alfie of before and decided not to sign the contract then that is something we’ll have to revisit,” he said.

Charlton are currently in the mix for promotion in League One, sitting in fifth place and just two points behind the automatic spots.