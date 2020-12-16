Norwich City will be looking to consolidate their position at the top of the Championship table when they travel to fellow promotion chasers Reading on Wednesday night.

The Canaries head into the game on the back of three consecutive 2-1 victories over Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers respectively.

It was the perfect response to a surprise 3-1 defeat away at Luton Town on 2nd December, which was only Norwich’s third defeat of the season to date.

So far, Daniel Farke’s men have 37 points from 18 matches – three clear of second place Bournemouth and ideally positioned to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

Reading are also sitting pretty in the table and are currently fifth in the table with 33 points from 18 games, and most recently claimed a 1-0 win away at Queens Park Rangers thanks to Michael Olise’s 89th-minute strike.

Norwich have had the edge over Reading in recent encounters between the sides, with the Canaries unbeaten in the last five meetings and winning four of those games.

That run began with an emphatic 7-1 win at Carrow Road in April 2017 and most recently saw the two sides share the spoils in a 2-2 draw back in April 2019.

Farke has a number of injury problems to contend with heading into Wednesday night’s game, with Adam Idah (ligament), Bali Mumba (ligament), Tim Krul (thigh), Xavi Quintilla (hip), Onel Hernandez (groin), and Sam Byram (hamstring) all ruled out.