Norwich City take on Reading in a big top-of-the-table Championship clash at the Madejski Stadium on Wednesday night, with just four points separating the two sides.

The Canaries have settled well into life back in the second tier and are three points clear of Bournemouth at the top of the table.

Daniel Farke’s side head into the midweek clash with the Royals looking to claim a fourth consecutive victory, following 2-1 wins over Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers respectively.

Those results came after a surprise 3-1 defeat at Luton Town on 2nd December, but Norwich appear to have regained their rhythm in recent weeks.

They have also enjoyed facing Reading in recent years and are unbeaten in their last five meetings with the Royals, winning four of those games.

That run began with an emphatic 7-1 win at Carrow Road in April 2017 and most recently saw the two sides share the spoils in a 2-2 draw back in April 2019.

Here is how Norwich may line up against Reading.

Formation (4-2-3-1)

McGovern

Sorensen

Gibson

Hanley

Aarons

Rupp

Skipp

Placheta

Stiepermann

Buendia

Pukki

Farke has a number of injury problems to contend with heading into Wednesday night’s game, with Adam Idah (ligament), Bali Mumba (ligament), Tim Krul (thigh), Xavi Quintilla (hip), Onel Hernandez (groin), and Sam Byram (hamstring) all ruled out.