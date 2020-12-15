According to a report from Birmingham Live, former Birmingham City man Cheick Keita is training with Italian side Salernitana.

In the summer, Birmingham City opted against renewing the deal of left-sided player Cheick Keita.

The former £2m man was let go at the end of his contract, bringing a disappointing stint at St Andrew’s to an end.

Closing in on a return

Now, it has been claimed that Keita is nearing a return to football following his Birmingham release.

As per a report from Birmingham Live, the 24-year-old is training with Italian side Salernitana. The club currently ply their trade in the Serie B, sitting at the top of the table after 11 games played.

Experience of Italian football

Should Keita make a move to Italy, it would not be the first time he’s played in the country.

Before joining Birmingham City, he played with Virtus Entella. Keita also returned to Italy on loan while on the books with the Blues, spending time on loan with Bologna.

An underwhelming St Andrew’s stint

Keita arrived for over £2m in January 2017 and was tipped for a big future with Birmingham. However, he struggled to nail down a spot after an encouraging start and only managed 11 appearances for the club.

In the process, Keita laid on one assist before his release earlier this summer.

What next for Keita?

With a potential move to Salernitana on the cards, it will be interesting to see if the Malian kicks on and shows Birmingham City what they missed out on.