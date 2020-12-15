Yesterday it was announced by Crawley Town that they had resigned former defender Mark Wright on what turned out to be non-contract terms. It was something that Wright announced on his social media channels including Twitter and Instagram.

Wright retired from football 11 years ago, leaving Crawley Town and moving into other forms of entertainment. That move saw him move into television where he made a name for himself on reality TV show TOWIE. Further televison work came via Take Me Out, The Gossip and Strictly Come Dancing as well as appearing as a music DJ on Heart FM.

Mark Wright – back in the game

With television and the entertainment industry behind him, Wright’s attention is now turned to football. It was here that he first started to make a name for himself when a youngster on the books of Premier League side Spurs.

He’s been out of the game, aside from Soccer Aid appearances for over a decade and admits that he is fighting back to full fitness ahead of a ‘second debut’ with the Red Devils – although he admits that could be a way off.

His signing has likely come too early to face-off against his brother Josh who plays for Leyton Orient – Crawley’s opponents at the weekend. A few more weeks of training under his belt and he could be ready.

Few more weeks and then Leeds United

Putting aside Leyton Orient and a sibling battle aside as too early, could an FA Cup Third Round tie at home to Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United side be a baptism of fire for the ‘I’m a Celebrity’ runner-up?

The Whites travel south to visit the Reds in early January and it could very well mean that Mark Wright could be involved. It’s a long ‘could be’ but it is a distinct possiblity that, by then, Wright could be up to speed.

Should he be ready, it would be a baptism of fire for the returning celebrity-cum-footballer. League Two resolve versus Premier League flair: there’s always the ‘beauty of the Cup’ to consider.

Would Crawley be best to play or not play Mark Wright as soon as possible?