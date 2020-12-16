Coming off of what was described as their, ‘best’ win by head coach Nathan Jones, Luton Town look to back up a 3-0 victory over Preston with an away result at Middlesbrough.

Just two points separate the two teams, who both have ambitions to compete with teams in and around the playoffs, but a win will be even more impressive for the visitors who are missing a few players ahead of their trip to The Riverside.

Defence

Simon Sluga may have returned to full training, but with not even making the bench on the weekend, I expect James Shea to keep his place in goal. I expect Bradley and Lockyer to keep their place in centre-half as they both kept a clean sheet.

Cranie made the bench for the first time since his injury, so he should come back into the fold replacing Matthew Pearson, who is naturally a centre-half for The Hatters. Both Potts and Norrington-Davies are available for Nathan Jones at left-back.

Midfield

There are several midfield options for Nathan Jones to choose from. Dewsbury-Hall has forced himself as a starter and I expect Luke Berry and Glen Rea to play alongside him in midfield, though Morrell, Mpanzu, Tunnicliffe are all options too.

Attack

An unchanged attack is looking likely, with James Collins being given the service to bag himself a hat-trick against The Lilywhites, the Irishman will have to be in similar form to score against a defensively sound Middlesbrough.

Luton Town predicted lineup (4-3-3): Shea; Cranie, Lockyer, Bradley, Norrington-Davies; Rea, Berry, Dewsbury-Hall; Cornick, Collins, Moncur