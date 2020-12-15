Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock plans to negotiate a new contract with forward Duncan Watmore this week.

The ex-Sunderland forward has impressed in a short spell at the club so far, scoring four goals in six matches including a double in their win over Millwall last weekend.

After that match, Warnock confirmed they would be looking to extend the stay of Watmore, whose current deal only lasts until the middle of January.

Now the veteran boss has revealed the talks will take place with Watmore’s representatives by the end of the week.

Speaking to the Northern Echo ahead of their home clash with Luton Town on Wednesday night, Warnock said: “I said to him before the game at Preston, ‘Look, don’t worry, there’ll be a contract for you now son’.

“He was pleased, but we’ve just been so busy – it makes it hard to get things done.

“I spoke to him briefly again yesterday, and I’m sure we’ll be getting together with his agents in the next few days.”

Watmore has had a torrid time with injuries since breaking through into the Sunderland first team and briefly becoming a Premier League regular.

Successive knee ligament injuries have seen his career seemingly hang by a thread, but he managed to recover and play a handful of games for the Black Cats last season.

Despite that he was released in the summer, and early in the new campaign he linked up with Middlesbrough on trial.

After observing him in training for a number of weeks, Warnock liked what he saw and agreed a short-term deal with the 26-year-old.

It has proven to be an inspired decision so far, with Watmore scoring doubles in victories over both Swansea City and Millwall at the Riverside Stadium.

Those goals have helped keep Boro in play-off contention in the Championship, with the team four points off the top six, in ninth place, ahead of the visit of Luton.