Sheikh Khaled’s takeover of Championship side Derby County is growing more doubtful by the day, according to The Athletic.

The Rams have agreed a deal in principle with Sheikh Khaled, with the club agreeing to sell to Derventio Holdings (a company owned by the Sheikh).

However, the deal is now becoming much harder due to the issues that Sheikh Khaled has had regarding an unpaid legal bill.

It relates to the Sheikh’s failed takeover of Premier League side Newcastle United back in 2019, as he reportedly owes more than £500,000 to a law firm that were involved in the bid for the Magpies.

The EFL have already approved the sale of the football club, although due to recent events at clubs such as Charlton Athletic and Bolton Wanderers many supporters remain cautious about any potential takeover despite the major finances said to be involved.

With Derby struggling for form on the pitch this season, the club will be hoping that any off-the-pitch conversations don’t overshadow a recent pick-up in results under interim-manager Wayne Rooney.

The Rams will be hoping that this is nothing but a minor blip in the takeover, and that in the coming weeks they can move forward with finalising the sale to Sheikh Khaled.

Over Christmas, Rooney will guide the side into the busy schedule and hope to earn enough points to ensure that the club continues pushing away from any danger of relegation.