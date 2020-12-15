Bristol Rovers’ next two League One matches have been postponed due to an outbreak of Covid-19 at the club.

The Gas were scheduled to play away at Charlton Athletic tonight, before a home match against Oxford United on Saturday.

However, an Covid-19 outbreak at the club means that both games have been postponed, and will be rearranged in due course.

The club have not revealed the number of cases or any other details about the outbreak.

An EFL and club statement said: “The Club has advised the EFL it is unable to fulfil the fixtures due to an outbreak of Covid-19, with players and first-team staff required to self-isolate in line with EFL and Government guidance.

“As a result, the upcoming fixtures with Charlton Athletic and Oxford United scheduled to take place tonight and on Saturday 19th December respectively, have been suspended and the circumstances surrounding the postponements will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL Regulations.”

It comes a day after Stevenage also had their next two fixtures postponed following a positive Covid-19 test at the club.

Their League Two fixtures against Tranmere Rovers and Exeter City have been called off as a result.

The suspensions mean that Bristol Rovers’ next match will not be until Boxing Day at the very earliest.

Paul Tisdale’s side are set to travel to Milton Keynes Dons for the game, before finishing the calendar year with the visit of Portsmouth to the Memorial Stadium three days later.

The outbreak stops Bristol Rovers in their tracks, just as they were building momentum with three wins in a row in all competitions.

Either side of a 2-1 win at Leyton Orient to reach the last-16 of the EFL Trophy, the Gas won 4-2 at AFC Wimbledon and then beat Plymouth Argyle 3-0 last weekend.

That home win, secured through goals from Alfie Kilgour, Luke McCormick and Zain Westbrooke, moved them up to 15th in the League One table.

They are showing significant signs of improvement since the appointment of Tisdale, who was appointed last month following the sacking of Ben Garner.