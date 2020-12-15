Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has praised football lawmakers, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) after they indicated they will allow the trial of concussion substitutes.

Back in November, the IFAB issued a statement backing the idea of trialling substitutions for players who suffer head injuries, regardless of the number of substitutes already made.

It came after Sir Bobby Charlton was diagnosed with dementia, shortly after the death of his former teammate, Nobby Stiles, from the same disease.

The serious injury to Wolves’ forward Raul Jiminez also sparked a debate around the topic of concussion in football.

Other high profile players to suffer serious head injuries on the pitch include Petr Cech, Hugo Lloris and Ryan Mason.

In a statement released in November, the IFAB said they have “agreed that the main proposed principles of an additional permanent substitution submitted by the Concussion Expert Group be explored further”.

The group are set to meet on Wednesday to set out proposals for trials to begin.

Neil Warnock was asked for his thoughts by Sky Sports before his side’s game against Luton Town tomorrow night.

Warnock watched Rugby League side Cardiff Blues train when he was in charge in the Welsh capital and spoke of the horrors he saw with head injuries.

“This is for life and death, really,” Warnock exclaimed.

“Some of these Rugby lads, the way they go head-on in the scrum, it’s absolutely frightening for me.

“It’s (concussion substitutes) something in football that is an absolute must. We’ve got to make sure the players are OK.”

Warnock has a reputation for being old-fashioned in his approach to management. However, his advocacy for additional safety measures in football can only enhance the likelihood of such protocols to be introduced.