Glenn Murray was looking to reignite his goal scoring exploits on loan at Watford this season from Brighton and Hove Albion.

He holds the record for most goals scored in a Championship season with 30 goals in the 2012–13 season for Crystal Palace.

Unfortunately, these sort of goal scoring abilities haven’t been replicated and with Troy Deeney, Andre Gray, Stipe Perica, Issac Success, Joao Pedro all ahead of the veteran in the pecking order, it will be no loss for out of favour Murray to return to his parent club Brighton.

The Seagulls currently sit just two points clear of the relegation zone and could possibly do with their man returning to help the team on and off the pitch. It is yet to be confirmed if Murray will be sent back out on loan or if he will stay in the sunny south with Graham Potter.

Either way, Watford fans did not seem too heartbroken, here is how they responded to the news: