Glenn Murray was looking to reignite his goal scoring exploits on loan at Watford this season from Brighton and Hove Albion.

He holds the record for most goals scored in a Championship season with 30 goals in the 2012–13 season for Crystal Palace.

Unfortunately, these sort of goal scoring abilities haven’t been replicated and with Troy Deeney, Andre Gray, Stipe Perica, Issac Success, Joao Pedro all ahead of the veteran in the pecking order, it will be no loss for out of favour Murray to return to his parent club Brighton.

The Seagulls currently sit just two points clear of the relegation zone and could possibly do with their man returning to help the team on and off the pitch. It is yet to be confirmed if Murray will be sent back out on loan or if he will stay in the sunny south with Graham Potter.

Either way, Watford fans did not seem too heartbroken, here is how they responded to the news:

Was a bizarre signing in the first place, can’t believe anyone who thought otherwise was being serious. Wish him the best in his retirement! — Jamie Ryan (@JamieRyan7) December 13, 2020

We don’t need anymore passengers — ian the hornet (@ianshornets) December 13, 2020

He was supposed to replace Deeney as it was assumed he would be gone. Haven't seen him in ages and haven't missed him. Bizarre signing in hindsight. — inthezone (@inthezoneuk) December 13, 2020

The right decision — ES Hornet (@StevenV67) December 13, 2020

Shame it hasn’t worked out as he seems a really good guy, but he is appears a long way down the pecking order. Unlike Andre Gray he clearly doesn’t want to hang around just for the pay cheque and actually wants to play whilst he can 👏🏼 — Tony (@_VicarageRoad_) December 13, 2020

Still feel like he could have been a useful signing, and worth the risk. If we were a little more dominant in attacking areas, and able to consistently get numbers forward he could have been a threat. But we’re asking too much of him to compete as a we’ll rounded CF.#WatfordFC https://t.co/VMn2v0xQGc — Watford Analytics (@JordanWiemer) December 15, 2020