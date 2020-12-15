Jordon Ibe hopes to be back on track at Derby County following a frustrating past year on the sidelines, and spoke about his ‘long road’ back to first-team football, reports Derbyshire Live.

Ibe arrived at Pride Park as a free agent back in September, but had to wait until Saturday’s goalless draw with Stoke City to make his debut off the bench for Wayne Rooney’s side.

It was his first senior appearance in over a year, after bouts of illness hindered his recovery process.

Rooney saw the 25-year-old pick up more valuable game time for the under-23s on Monday night, featuring in the second half and scoring from the penalty spot in a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion.

“It felt good. I have not played in a while, and it’s just progression and I am feeling better,” he told RamsTV.

“It has been a long road, and there is still a long road to go, but hopefully I will be involved soon and get more minutes.”

Ibe was released by Bournemouth at the end of last season following a disappointing four years at Dorset, where he struggled for form and scored just 5 goals in 92 appearances for the Cherries.

In his last campaign at the Vitality Stadium, the forward made just 4 appearances in all competitions, with his final appearance coming in a 2-0 defeat to Burton Albion in September 2019.

This is Ibe’s second spell at Derby after previously arriving at the East Midlands club on loan from Liverpool in August 2014, and scored 5 goals in 25 appearances.

The London-born winger has also played for Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers at youth team level, before joining Liverpool’s academy and initially linking up with their under-18 side.

He went onto make 58 senior appearances for the Reds and scored 4 goals, and had loan spells with Birmingham City and Derby before securing a permanent move to Bournemouth in July 2016.