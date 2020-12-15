An Ipswich Town supporters’ group is planning a protest next month against club owner Marcus Evans.

The Tractor Boys are currently in the League One play-offs but out of form, and fans made their feelings towards Evans and manager Paul Lambert known last weekend.

The few able to get into Portman Road, holding spectators for the first time since March, booed as their side fell to a 2-0 defeat to promotion rivals Portsmouth.

Evans has been deeply unpopular for a long period of time, overseeing a slide from Championship contenders to League One in recent years.

Ipswich fan group Blue Action have now announced their intention to hold a protest before their home match against Swindon Town on January 9.

The group posted on Twitter this morning, claiming that they “deserve much better” than the current ownership and management of the club and calling for their voices to be heard.

They said: “Change is desperately needed; further highlighted by yet another limp, characterless performance against a so-called ‘promotion rival’ at the weekend.

Twitter: #ITFC #BA78 https://t.co/GSxm9qFIPq (@BlueAction1878)

“This continuing form on the pitch, along with the narrative of denial off it, leaves us with no choice but to make our voices heard in an attempt to force change.

“We have admitted before that we don’t have all the answers and solutions, but as fans that isn’t our responsibility.

“It is our right, however, to let those in charge know when they are failing the club and its supporters.

“This demonstration is the perfect opportunity for anyone and everyone that is dissatisfied with the ownership, management and continued decline of our once-proud football club, to have their voices properly heard.”

Evans took over the club in 2007 and, under his ownership, the club came close to promotion to the Premier League on a number of occasions.

In recent years he has presided over a slide in the club’s fortunes, with relegation to League One in 2018 after the botched appointment of Paul Hurst.

Under his successor Lambert, the club suffered an alarming collapse last season and are showing signs that the same could happen again this term.

His side have won only one of their last five league games, or two of their past nine in all competitions, after leading the table following an unbeaten start.